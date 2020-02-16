Kempton sole surviving meeting in Britain on Sunday

Kempton - sole surviving British meeting on Sunday

Kempton is set to host the only fixture in Britain on Sunday, after the meeting at Market Rasen was lost to the weather.

Feeling the effects of Storm Dennis, the jumps card succumbed to waterlogging, with the decision made following an early-morning inspection of the Lincolnshire circuit.

Exeter - rearranged after being hit by Storm Ciara a week ago - was called off on Saturday, but a precautionary inspection resulted in positive news for the all-weather fixture at Kempton, with wind reported to have "calmed sufficiently", although a wet day is in store.

Tiger Roll's intended comeback at Navan in the Boyne Hurdle remains on course, with the ground heavy following two millimetres of rain since the latest track update on Saturday. There is a risk of further showers and strong winds later in the day.