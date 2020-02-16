Paul Hanagan facing spell on sidelines after fall

Paul Hanagan - facing spell on the sidelines

Paul Hanagan is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a fractured T6 vertebra in a fall at Newcastle on Saturday evening.

Hanagan's mount Requinto Dawn appeared to clip heels before stumbling a furlong out in the penultimate race on the card, a six-furlong sprint handicap.

The dual Flat champion jockey was attended by medics on course, before being taken to hospital for X-rays and further assessment.

He stayed in hospital overnight and his agent Richard Hale said on Sunday: "He has a fractured T6.

"He was scanned and it's a stable fracture."

Requinto Dawn, trained by Richard Fahey, was reported to be unscathed following the incident.