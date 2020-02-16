Rainbow Dreamer scores for Oisin Murphy at Kempton

Oisin Murphy

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy celebrated his first winner in Britain this year after Rainbow Dreamer completed a four-timer with victory in the 32Red Conditions Stakes at Kempton.

The Alan King-trained seven-year-old maintained his unbeaten record on an artificial surface with a comfortable win in the two-mile prize, which doubled as a fast-track qualifier for All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Lingfield on Good Friday.

Tracking leader King's Advice for much of the race, the 8-15 favourite hit the front just outside the two-pole before quickening clear to defeat French raider Chipiron - who was ridden by Arc-winning jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot - by four lengths.

Murphy said: "He has been flying on the all-weather. Mark Jonhston's horse (King's Advice) had a good level of form. Although there were only three runners, it was quite a competitive affair, on paper at least.

"I rode him at Haydock and it was quite soft ground. I thought going up in trip in the Cesarewitch he would run a very good race, but he disappointed a little bit. I can't see why he can't go back on turf and do well in the summer.

"He is very well-balanced horse, so he should have no issue with the switch to Lingfield. He stays very well and is an easy horse to ride. I hope he will be tough to beat in the marathon final."

Gina Mangan secured an emotional first success on her second ride since returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines when galvanising the David Evans-trained Twpsyn (20-1) to glory by a head in the 32Red/ebfstallions.com Handicap.

Mangan said: "I know it's only a Class 5 handicap, but it's a very emotional win.

"This winner is all down to the Injured Jockeys Fund and Oaksey House, as I would not be here otherwise. I was off for seven months altogether, I did the two ankles at about the same time which was less than ideal in May last year."

Reflecting on the injury, she added: "It happened on the gallops, as the horse went off and I opted to bail out as I thought a leg injury would be better than a head one. I thought it was going to be a career-ending injury.

"It is not always the best policy to land on your feet and I discovered I wasn't as hard as I thought I was, but my surgeon did a great job with the injury and the hard work has paid off. This still hasn't hit me yet."

Clog Maker gave the form of Mill Reef Stakes winner Pierre Lapin a boost in claiming the 32Red On The App Store Novice Stakes by two lengths to form the opening leg of a double for trainer Mark Johnston and jockey Joe Fanning.

The winning rider said of the 1-2 shot: "It was a good race he ran in behind Pierre Lapin at Haydock last year. He just had a little injury after, but he has strengthened up nicely.

"I just felt the penny dropped in the last half a furlong and I was confident I was going to win then."

Sky Defender (4-1) took the step up to a mile and a half in his stride to give Johnston and Fanning further success with a two-length victory in the 32Red Casino Handicap.

Fanning said: "He is a straightforward horse that switches off so I was not worried about the trip. He felt like he stayed it, but they didn't go much of a gallop."