Karl Burke plots Commonwealth Cup plan with Living In The Past

Living In The Past (second right) makes all in the Sky Bet Lowther

Lowther winner Living In The Past has the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot as her first main aim in 2020.

Karl Burke's filly ended her first season at the Breeders' Cup, but she failed to get home over a mile, confirming her future lies over sprinting trips.

Burke has identified a couple of possible starting points before she heads to Ascot in June.

"She didn't stay at the Breeders' Cup. It was a bit of a shot in the dark and the owners love the Breeders' Cup, so we were keen to give it a go," said Burke.

"If nothing else, it confirmed which way we'll go this year and it looks like we'll try to turn her into a Commonwealth Cup filly.

"She had an extra month off because of going to America, but she's been back a couple of weeks now and looks in great order. She won't take a lot of getting ready, but we won't rush her."

He added: "I haven't spoken to the owners, but there's a Listed race for fillies at Chelmsford at the end of April she could start in or one of the Commonwealth trials - the Pavilion or the Sandy Lane.

"I think she'll just have the one run before Royal Ascot, but at this stage everything is up in the air."