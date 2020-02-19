Native River ruled out for the season

Native River and Richard Johnson

Native River has been ruled out of the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup with a suspensory tendon injury.

Winner of the race in 2018, he would have been heading back to the Festival next month aiming to become the first horse since Kauto Star in 2009 to regain the blue riband event.

The 10-year-old had appeared right back to his best this season, winning at Aintree and only recently in the Denman Chase at Newbury.

He was also prominent in the betting for the Randox Health Grand National, although his participation in that race had still to be confirmed.