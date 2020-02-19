Hereford abandoned on Sunday

Hereford

Hereford's meeting on Sunday has been abandoned because of waterlogging.

It is not at all surprising the fixture has been lost, given the scale of flooding in Herefordshire recently following Storm Dennis.

Officials at the course were given dispensation to call the meeting off earlier than usual, with parts of the course completely submerged and more rain on the way.

A tweet from Hereford's official account read: "Racing has been abandoned on Sunday 23 Feb due to recent flooding. On the current forecast of further significant rainfall there is little sign of improvement. Our thoughts are also with the many local residents & businesses of Hereford that have flooded over the past few days."