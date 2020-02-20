Black Corton heads Betway field

Bryony Frost and Black Corton

Black Corton heads a competitive field of 14 for Kempton's Betway Handicap Chase.

The nine-year-old is one of four chances on Saturday for champion trainer Paul Nicholls, and as usual he will be ridden by Bryony Frost.

Stable jockey Harry Cobden takes the mount on Adrien Du Pont - while Bryan Carver takes 5lb off Sametegal, and Harry Skelton teams up with his former boss to ride Romain De Senam.

Alan King is another with multiple runners. His Bet365 Gold Cup winner Talkischeap returns to action after a wind operation, and Azzerti also represents the Barbury Castle handler.

Tom George's Double Shuffle has always reserved his best for Kempton, having finished second to Might Bite in the King George and filled the same spot in this race 12 months ago behind Walt.

Ben Pauling's Kildisart, Nigel Twiston-Davies' Grand National hope Crievehill, Colin Tizzard's Mister Malarky, Harry Fry's Just A Sting and Henry Daly's Whatmore are others sure to attract support.