Bangkok leads Lingfield hopes

Bangkok wins at Doncaster

Andrew Balding's classy performer Bangkok heads a field of seven for the Betway Winter Derby at Lingfield on Saturday.

The four-year-old was an impressive winner on his first attempt over the course and distance three weeks ago, when he powered home by four and a half lengths from Court House.

The runner-up renews rivalry and is one of two runners from the John Gosden stable. The other is the Frankie Dettori-ridden Dubai Warrior, who also has a decisive verdict over his stablemate at Lingfield in December.

David Elsworth's Master The World bids to lift the Group Three prize for a second time, having been successful in 2018.

Elsworth also has Entangling, while Dalgarno and Pactolus complete seven 48-hour final declarations.

Good Effort, winner of the Listed Cleve Stakes over six furlongs on this course, features among eight runners in the Betway Hever Sprint Stakes.

Ismail Mohammed's five-year-old drops back to five furlongs for the Listed heat and has to defy a 3lb penalty.

Among his rivals are Royal Birth, the 2017 winner of this race, Corinthia Knight, Watchable and Hareem Queen.