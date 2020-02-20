Friday checks for courses

Officials at Warwick and Chepstow will both hold 8am inspections on Friday.

Warwick are due to race on Friday, with the feature event the re-scheduled Grade Two Jane Seymour Mares' Novices' Hurdle, but a precautionary check has been called on raceday morning.

A seven-race is scheduled at Chepstow on Saturday, but the venue is currently reported to be unraceable due to waterlogging.

Twelve millimetres of rain fell at the track on Thursday following 72mm last weekend.