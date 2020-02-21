Warwick race on Friday but Saturday's Chepstow card abandoned

Action from Warwick

Newcastle's Eider Chase card must pass an inspection on Saturday morning.

Clerk of the course James Armstrong announced an 8am check on conditions, with rain forecast throughout Friday on ground currently described as heavy, soft in places.

Warwick has passed its inspection for Friday's eight-race card, which will get under way at 1.25 on ground which is heavy and soft in places on the chase course.

The rearranged Jumping For Joy On Racing TV Jane Seymour Mares' Novices' Hurdle is the Grade Two feature race.

Saturday's meeting at Chepstow will not take place, however.

The course failed a Friday morning inspection, with conditions unsafe after a further 12mm of rain on already saturated ground.