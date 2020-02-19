Saturday Tips

Bryony Frost and Black Corton

Black Corton can make a triumphant return to the scene of his finest hour by winning the Betway Handicap Chase at Kempton.

Paul Nicholls' admirable performer landed the Grade One Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Christmas during the 2017-18 campaign - when he chalked up eight victories.

He has not been as prolific since then - off the scoresheet for the past 10 months since lifting the Grade Two Oaksey Chase at Sandown last April.

However, Black Corton has run some good races in defeat - like his last effort at Ascot when he was fourth to Regal Encore in a Listed handicap just before Christmas.

Dropped 2lb for that, the nine-year-old is getting back to a good mark and he will not go down without a fight in this valuable heat.

Song For Someone has decent prospects in the Betway Kingwell Hurdle - rearranged from last weekend's abandoned meeting at Wincanton.

Tom Symonds' improving handicapper has run very well on all three starts this season, and looks ready for this move up in class - having proved he should be fine whether the ground dries out or does not.

It may be worth taking a chance with the Nicholls-trained newcomer Solo in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Adonis Juvenile Hurdle.

Such is the reputation of this French import that he is around 14-1 in the ante-post betting for the Triumph Hurdle.

Commanche Red put up a career-best display when winning over this course and distance at the big Christmas meeting, and can successfully step up in class in the Betway Pendil Novices' Chase.

Chris Gordon's charge beat Simply The Betts by nine lengths, and that horse has been a good winner subsequently.

Petite Power can take the near four-and-a-quarter-mile trip in his stride to land the Vertem Eider Handicap Chase at Newcastle.

Fergal O'Brien's 11-year-old was putting in his best work at the finish when third to Kimberlite Candy in the Classic Chase over three miles and five furlongs at Warwick last month.

That suggests Petite Power will not be fazed by this even more extreme stamina test.

Over at Fairyhouse, Gordon Elliott's powerhouse stable has a fine chance of a Grade Three double.

Battle Of Wills is an obvious danger to all in the Norman Colfer Winning Fair Juvenile Hurdle, following his winning debut at Naas last month.

Then in the Bobbyjo Chase, Grand National hope Alpha Des Obeaux returns to underline his Aintree credentials after a two-month mid-season break.

Bangkok looks hard to beat in Betway Winter Derby Stakes at Lingfield after his convincing display in the trial over course and distance.

Andrew Balding's classy colt bolted up by four and a half lengths from Court House in a fast time, and it will take some performance to lower his colours.

Royal Birth could be the value bet in the Betway Hever Sprint Stakes.

Stuart Williams' nine-year-old has not had the rub of the green in recent visits to the Surrey venue, but he put in a decent effort at Wolverhampton on his latest start and could go close if things fall his way.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 5.30 Golden Fountain, 6.00 Stormy Mountain, 6.30 Arctic Sound, 7.00 Windsorlot, 7.30 Batchelor Boy, 8.00 Restless Rose.

FAIRYHOUSE: 1.45 Behind The Curtain, 2.17 Battle Of Wills, 2.52 Court Maid, 3.27 Lagenod, 4.02 Alpha Des Obeaux, 4.37 Sizing Pottsie, 5.12 Ferny Hollow.

KEMPTON: 12.40 Storm Arising, 1.15 Commanche Red, 1.50 Solo, 2.25 Song For Someone, 3.02 Buzz, 3.35 BLACK CORTON (NAP), 4.10 Mystical Clouds, 4.45 Dynamo Boy.

LINGFIELD: 1.30 One To Go, 2.05 Royal Birth, 2.40 Bombshell, 3.15 Bangkok, 3.50 Habub, 4.25 Battle Of Marathon, 4.55 Hover.

NEWCASTLE: 1.35 Southeast Rose, 2.10 What's The Scoop, 2.45 Petite Power, 3.20 Dora de Janeiro, 3.55 Minella Charmer, 4.30 Zolfo, 5.05 Le Cheval Noir.

DOUBLE: Black Corton and Bangkok.