Olly Murphy on course for Cheltenham Festival

Brewin'upastorm in action

Olly Murphy is looking to give his two big novice chase hopes, Brewin'upastorm and Itchy Feet, a racecourse gallop ahead of their assignments at the Cheltenham Festival.

Itchy Feet, who gave Murphy the first Grade One success of his career in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown three weeks ago, is being primed for the Marsh Novices' Chase on March 12.

Itchy Feet has won both his starts over fences, as has Brewin'upastorm, who is being prepared for the Racing Post Arkle Trophy on the opening day, March 10.

He was last seen in public at Taunton in November, when he comfortably landed the odds from Southfield Stone.

"They are both in good form. I couldn't be happier with the pair of them," said the Stratford trainer.

"They are both going to have a racecourse gallop in the next 10 days.

"They are on course for Tuesday and Thursday - Brewin'upastorm for the Arkle and Itchy Feet for the Marsh."