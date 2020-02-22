Pic D'Orhy likely to wait for Aintree

Pic D'Orhy (L, blue/pink cap) clear the last to win the Betfair Hurdle

Pic D'Orhy is set to wait for Aintree rather than be supplemented for the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

The Paul Nicholls-trained emerged as a possible contender for Cheltenham when springing a 33-1 surprise in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury earlier this month.

Nicholls said: "I did enter him in the Kingwell, but I worked him on Friday and he worked a little bit flat.

"I just think he has had two hard races quickly and I've not seen enough to say that if I supplement him he would win the Champion Hurdle or be placed.

"If we get him really fresh he will go well over two and a half at Aintree on a flat track.

"I think that is what we are thinking and that is almost certainly what will happen. Although the Champion Hurdle is open, it is still competitive and I'd rather go to Aintree.

"I think the two and a half will suit him well, as he was staying on well at Newbury.

"He is a chaser for next year."