Monday meetings washed away

Action from Plumpton

There will be no National Hunt racing in Britain on Monday after the scheduled meetings at Carlisle and Plumpton were both abandoned.

Officials at Carlisle announced an inspection for 8am on Sunday, but made an early decision to call off proceedings - with the track waterlogged and no chance of sufficient improvement.

It was a similar situation at Plumpton, with Monday's fixture abandoned shortly after the scheduled inspection time of 8am.

Monday's Irish meeting at Fairyhouse had already been called off on Saturday, so the remaining programme comprises an afternoon all-weather card at Southwell and evening fixture at Wolverhampton.

The team at Leicester have also made an early decision to call off Tuesday's card due to waterlogging.