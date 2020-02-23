Regal set for Aintree encore in Grand National

Regal Encore and Richie McLernon (right) winning at Ascot

Regal Encore will continue his build-up to a third crack at the Randox Health Grand National with a spin over Aintree-style fences in Lambourn.

The 12-year-old finished third in the Listed Kelbray Swinley Chase at Ascot on his most recent outing, and trainer Anthony Honeyball is preparing him to head back to the National again on April 4.

Regal Encore finished down the field at Aintree in 2017 and 2019, but Honeyball was encouraged by the veteran's Ascot effort.

He said: "Regal Encore ran a solid race. (Jockey) Richie McLernon felt an end-to-end gallop would have suited (better) - because they went steady and picked up long way out.

"He will have a school over the National-style fences in Lambourn, which we have done most years, to let him know something different is round the corner."