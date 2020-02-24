Catterick inspect course but frost

Catterick Racecourse

Officials at Catterick are confident Tuesday's meeting will survive an 8am inspection.

A covering of snow at the track on Monday morning had thawed out by early afternoon - on ground already described as heavy.

With no more snow forecast and Catterick's quick-draining nature, however, clerk of the course Fiona Needham has explained she is erring on the side of caution by calling the inspection.

"The course is green at the minute (2pm Monday) - there is still a bit of snow about, but it has almost gone," said Needham.

"Yesterday afternoon we had dried out quite a bit - and we do drain very well here, so I think we should be fine.

"It's really windy again. I left it as heavy yesterday, but there probably were a few soft patches - so unless we get something not forecast, I think we should be fine."