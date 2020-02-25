Fancy Blue could take direct route to 1000 Guineas
Donnacha O'Brien may consider a direct route to the Qipco 1000 Guineas for Fancy Blue.
Formerly in the care of O'Brien's father Aidan, the daughter of Deep Impact won both her starts as a juvenile - at Naas and the Curragh - and she is as short as 25-1 for the Guineas at Newmarket.
O'Brien, who got off the mark as a trainer with his first winner at Dundalk last Friday, admits he is still on a learning curve as to Fancy Blue's potential and best distance.
"She's in good form," he said.
"I'm not sure where we'll go with her yet, whether we'll start her in a trial - or there is the chance she might go straight to the Guineas.
"I don't know if she's that good, but it might just work out to run her there - and maybe if that doesn't work, go for an Oaks trial or something."