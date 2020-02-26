Aintree aim for Song For Someone

Song For Someone (white cap) begins his late Kingwell challenge

A tilt at the Aintree Hurdle is next on the agenda for Song For Someone following his success at Kempton on Saturday.

Runner-up to Thomas Darby in the fiercely-competitive Holloway's Handicap Hurdle at Ascot last month, the five-year-old went one better in the rearranged Kingwell Hurdle, providing Tom Symonds with the biggest win of his fledgling training career.

"It was a great day and he's come out of the race absolutely fine," said Symonds.

"As I said in the post-race interview, I was worried turning in that we'd run him in the wrong race and should have gone to Fontwell for the National Spirit on Sunday, but he got us out of trouble.

"Two miles at Kempton wouldn't really be his thing, but it was nice to see him prove he can do that, even if he only won narrowly."

With Song For Someone not entered at the Cheltenham Festival, the son of Medicean is instead set to step up to Grade One level at the Grand National meeting in April.

Symonds added: "He won't be going anywhere near Prestbury Park (Cheltenham) this year, even though I think two miles around there on soft ground would probably suit him quite well.

"I think we'll probably run over two and a half at Aintree and hope for some soft ground."

Symonds considers Song For Someone as a chaser in the making, but is keen to see how he performs on Merseyside before deciding on plans for next season.

"We've always thought he was going to be a chaser and he has jumped fences well at home, but that doesn't always translate to the track, obviously," said the Herefordshire-based trainer.

"He's in the higher echelons over hurdles now, so we'll see. The handicapper has left him on a mark of 154 after winning on Saturday, which I think is quite right.

"It looks like he's becoming the horse we hoped he would be."