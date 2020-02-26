Richard Johnson returns at Musselburgh

Richard Johnson in action

Richard Johnson returns to the saddle at Musselburgh on Thursday after being booked for two rides by trainer Olly Murphy.

Having been out of action since suffering a broken arm in a fall at Exeter on January 21, the four-times champion jockey was given the green light to make his comeback on Monday - and Murphy is thrilled to be able to call upon his services once again.

Johnson rides the Warwickshire-based trainer's Made For You in the Meetings That Matter On Racing TV Handicap Hurdle, before partnering Dubai Guest in the concluding Racing Post Go North Weekend 20-22 March Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.

Murphy said: "I hope we can give Dicky a winner. Of the two I'd say Dubai Guest probably has the best chance, as it doesn't look the strongest bumper in the world and he ran much better than his finishing position (eighth) suggests on his first run at Warwick.

"I would hope he'll run very well."

Johnson trailed title rival Brian Hughes by just three winners at the time of his injury, but was 19 adrift prior to racing at Musselburgh on Wednesday, where the northern challenger had three booked rides.

Johnson admitted earlier this week that he was "up against it" in this year's title race, with the scores at 130 to 111, but is not giving up by any means - and he will be hoping to get back among the winners immediately in Scotland.

"We're very lucky to be able to have Dicky available to ride for us when he's not riding for Philip Hobbs. He's the best for a reason and a big part of the team, so we're delighted to have him back," Murphy added.

"I think he's right not to give up on the title. It's no different to a football team being top of the league - if the team in second starts closing, the leaders can have a bit of a wobble. It will be interesting to see how it plays out.

"We'll definitely be giving Dicky our full backing between now and April 28 and hopefully he can get over the line."