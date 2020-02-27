Cheltenham Festival set to go ahead despite coronavirus fears

0:56 Cheltenham racecourse’s regional director Ian Renton has played down fears that March’s Festival could be postponed because of the spread of coronavirus. Cheltenham racecourse’s regional director Ian Renton has played down fears that March’s Festival could be postponed because of the spread of coronavirus.

The Cheltenham Festival is expected to go ahead as planned despite growing fears over the spread of coronavirus in the UK.

Amid an increase in testing in the UK and the postponement of Ireland's Six Nations clash with Italy in Dublin, concerns were raised over the viability of the prestigious and popular meet in March.

But Ian Renton, regional director at the racecourse, told Sky Sports: "We are obviously in very close contact with the Government, and the BHA and RCA are talking on a regular basis.

"There is no problem in this country at the moment and we really look forward to the festival going ahead in a fortnight's time.

"At the moment, what we are seeing has been fantastic. The Government have done a fantastic job and that I'm sure I'll continue and therefore there will be no threat to the festival.

"We've had lots of things in the past. Last year we had equine flu and high winds as a risk. The previous year we had the 'beast from east'. We are normally sent to cope with most of these things leading up to the festival.

"There is always going to be some risk. But at the moment we really look forward to a fantastic festival in a fortnight's time."

Meanwhile, Wolves have warned supporters to "travel with caution" to their Europa League clash with Espanyol tonight following confirmed cases of coronavirus in Barcelona.