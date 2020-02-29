Frankie Dettori shines on Saudi Cup card in Riyadh

Frankie Dettori riding A'Ali to victory

Dark Power caused a 66/1 shock in the stc 1351 Cup as Frankie Dettori timed his run to perfection to collar Mubtasim in the dying strides in Riyadh.

Trained in Bahrain by Allan Smith, the grey used to be a decent handicapper for Clive Cox, but was taking his form to a new level with some quality horses left trailing in his wake.

James Doyle tried to make all on Mubtasim and for much of the straight it appeared his tactics had paid off.

Only Dark Power seriously had him in his sights and once Dettori sensed victory, success seemed inevitable as the post approached.

Like Mubtasim trained by Charlie Appleby, Glorious Journey made good late headway to take third.

In the Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Cup, the opening contest on the Saudi Cup card, Port Lions edged out Deirdre with For The Top close up in third, for another victory for Bahrain.

Trained by Fawzi Nass, the five-year-old arrived on the back of a four-race winning streak, but his form at home was hard to quantify.

As a result, he was sent off an unconsidered 33-1 chance and when he was slowly away from the stalls he looked to face an even stiffer task.

For The Top attempted to nick a few lengths rounding the home turn under an enterprising ride from Mickael Barzalona, but Oisin Murphy had him in his sights on Deirdre, the odds-on Japanese favourite.

The mare was closing with every stride, only for Port Lions, who was formerly trained in Ireland by Madeleine Tylicki, to come flying down the outside under Shergar Cup regular Adrie de Vries.