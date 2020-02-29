Malotru springs to it at Lingfield Park

Andrea Atzeni riding Malotru (left)

Malotru produced a stylish display to capture the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Spring Cup Stakes at Lingfield.

Marco Botti's colt looked the class act on paper in the Listed race, having finished fourth in the Gimcrack at York before slightly disappointing in the Mill Reef at Newbury.

Travelling smoothly before bursting clear under Andrea Atzeni, the son of Casamento accounted for Saeed bin Suroor's Raaeb by three and a quarter lengths, in what was a fast-track qualifier for All-Weather Finals Day on Good Friday.

"I rode him last year in Milan when he won quite nicely," said Atzeni.

"He ran well enough at Newbury and he's a horse Marco thinks a lot of.

"It's a learning curve for him, it's important for him to relax and if he does he might get a bit further.

"He'll come on for the run today, but his class saw him through."

Botti told Sky Sports Racing: "I'm very pleased, he travelled well.

"We came here to get him to relax. Last year he looked a sprinter, but Andrea said once he got cover he travelled well.

"He has lots of growing to do and he will come on for it, I was worried about his fitness - it was coming 10 days too soon, I thought.

"We can look at six and seven furlongs and maybe stretch to a mile. I think we'll probably look at seven furlongs and a mile."

Nonios was an impressive winner of the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap for David Simcock and Dylan Hogan.

All five still held a chance close home and it was the eight-year-old who swept down the outside to win well.

Hogan said: "I was a bit worried we didn't go much of a gallop, but when I asked him to pick up he did.

"He loves getting into trouble and when he's running down that hill you can go anywhere you want on him.

"If you let him find his feet he comes home well."

Richard Hughes' Top Breeze prevailed by the narrowest of margins in the Betway Casino Handicap.

The 7-4 favourite got a great run up the rail under Shane Kelly, but Verne Castle, having been headed, battled back to be beaten just a nose.