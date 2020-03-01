Al Quoz Sprint still the main target for Equilateral

Equilateral - still on track for Al Quoz Sprint

The Al Quoz Sprint remains top of the agenda for Equilateral - despite his odds-on defeat at Meydan last month.

The Charlie Hills-trained five-year-old made an impressive start to his stint in Dubai when comfortably accounting for Waady in a Listed handicap at Meydan in January.

He was a warm order to follow up in the Group Two Meydan Sprint as the 1-2 favourite, but had to make do with the runner-up spot as Waady gained his revenge.

Hills feels his charge was not at his best for various reasons - and hopes he will show his true colours on Dubai World Cup night at the end of this month.

"He ran a nice enough race in the Meydan Sprint - but we were slightly disappointed by the result, obviously," said the Lambourn trainer.

"He didn't seem to gallop out like he can. The ground was a bit loose on top, after they'd put plenty of water on the track, and I think it just blunted his speed.

"He'd had a bit of time between his first and second run, whereas the winner has been running every week, so we were possibly found out for a bit of match fitness.

"Horses can bounce on their second run abroad as well. Sometimes they run really well after they first arrive, but then the travelling and everything catches up with them.

"He's come out of the race well and has been invited to run on World Cup night. That (Al Quoz) is the plan, all being well."