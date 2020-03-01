Fujimoto Flyer team yet to commit to Cheltenham

Solo - proved too good at Kempton

Fujimoto Flyer's connections are yet to decide whether she will run at Cheltenham this month, after the filly bumped into JCB Triumph Hurdle favourite Solo at Kempton.

The four-year-old holds three entries at the Festival - but whether she even goes there has yet to be discussed by trainer Emmet Mullins and owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

Fujimoto Flyer is in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, Daylesford Mares' Novices' Hurdle and the Triumph.

The daughter of Admire Moon had to settle for second place behind the impressive Solo, who leapt to the head of the Triumph ante-post market on the back of his 13-length romp in the Grade Two Adonis Juvenile Hurdle.

However, racing for the first time since September, Fujimoto Flyer was herself five and a half lengths clear of third-placed Tremwedge.

"She came out if very well, so we're happy enough so far," said Mullins.

"She ran a cracker, but I'd say we bumped into a special one on the day.

"I have no idea if she'll go (to Cheltenham) at all. It's early days yet. We'll just keep our options open.

"There's a lot of water under the bridge before Cheltenham - and whether she'll go or not, she'll tell us when she's ready."