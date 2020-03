Monday's meeting at Wetherby will go ahead after the course passed a morning inspection.

The going is heavy, soft in places for a six-race card which will get under way at 2pm.

Wetherby called the 8am inspection following heavy rain on Friday and Saturday, but was able to confirm shortly before then that the meeting had survived.

A tweet from the track read: "Inspection Passed; Racing goes ahead. We had a dry & windy day yesterday and there has been sufficient improvement in ground conditions."