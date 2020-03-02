Lake View Lad heads straight to Aintree

Lake View Lad is unlikely to run again before the Randox Health Grand National after being held up with a slight setback.

rainer Nick Alexander had to ease down the 10-year-old's work because of a sinus problem.

It should not affect Lake View Lad's preparation for the Aintree showpiece - in which he was pulled up four fences from home last year, after being hampered when towards the rear of the field.

Alexander said: "He's fine, but he had a small sinus issue - he he'd have probably run in the Premier Chase at Kelso on Saturday if it hadn't been for that, which is a bit annoying.

"He's in at Cheltenham (in the Ultima Handicap Chase), but I think we'll go straight to Aintree with him."

The grey, owned by Trevor Hemmings, has already resumed his big-race preparations.

"It should clear up very quickly," added Alexander.

"He's back in work, anyway. It was just a small hold-up.

"We might take him away for a gallop at some point. He ran a month ago at Kelso over hurdles, so I'm quite happy with that."