Wednesday's meeting at Fontwell has been abandoned because of a waterlogged course.

The track failed an inspection at lunchtime on Tuesday - put back from 8am when overnight frost at the track initially prevented an accurate assessment of conditions.

That was possible at 12pm, but following heavy rain over the past week Fontwell remained unraceable.

A tweet from the course read: "Due to the course still waterlogged with further rain forecast, Wednesday 4 March will not be going ahead."