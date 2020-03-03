Harry Redknapp watches Shakem Up'Arry ride

Owner Harry Redknapp was on hand to see Shakem Up'Arry do his final piece of work ahead of the Paddy Power Imperial Cup at Sandown on Saturday.

The former footballer and successful manager, pundit and reality TV star would have been pleased with the way the exercise went at Ben Pauling's Gloucestershire stables.

Pauling was delighted to see Redknapp as the workout went without a hitch.

"The owner came in this morning to see him do his final piece of work before Saturday. All went well and it's great to have him involved," Pauling told Sky Sports Racing.

"His bumper form was very good and this season obviously he tipped up at Leicester, but he's been beaten by Mister Coffey and Shishkin, which is by no means bad, and he seems to have been given quite a nice mark going forward really.

"He was in the Ballymore and the Albert Bartlett, but we thought off 127 in a handicap it would be very much worth seeing how we got on on Saturday first.

"He's definitely going to be better over further, but he is just a very strong traveller in his races and a very good jumper as well on soft ground, which it will undoubtedly be on Saturday.

"A stiff finish like it will be, I think he will be a live contender. Off 127 he might be quite dangerous."