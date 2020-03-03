Benbatl on target for World Cup bid

Benbatl will bid to provide Saeed bin Suroor with a record 10th victory in the Dubai World Cup following his tremendous effort in defeat in Saudi Arabia at the weekend.

A Group One winner on turf in Dubai, Germany and Australia, the six-year-old made a successful switch to dirt at Meydan in the second round of the Al Maktoum Challenge last month, to earn himself a shot at the inaugural Saudi Cup in Riyadh.

While the son of Dubawi came up a little short in the world's most valuable race, he performed admirably to place third behind the American-trained pair of Maximum Security and Midnight Bisou - and is reported to have taken those exertions in his stride.

"He ran really well to finish third. It was a tough race, but he seems happy since and we are very happy with him," said Bin Suroor.

"We'll give him an easy time now and get him ready for the World Cup.

"He has had two good runs on dirt, so we are looking forward to going for the World Cup with him now."

With connections of Maximum Security ruling out bidding for a huge double in Dubai, Benbatl is a best-priced 5-2 favourite with Sky Bet for the Meydan showpiece on March 28.

It is 21 years since Bin Suroor claimed his first World Cup success with Almutawakel, since when he has added to his tally with the likes of Dubai Millennium (2000), Electrocutionist (2006) and Thunder Snow (2018 and 2019), who became the first ever dual winner 12 months ago.