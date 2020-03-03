Pinatubo headlines 2000 Guineas at Newmarket entries

Pinatubo is the headline name among 77 colts entered for the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 2.

Charlie Appleby's charge ended 2019 unbeaten in six starts, including a nine-length demolition in the National Stakes at the Curragh and a two-length verdict in the Dewhurst at Newmarket on his final two outings.

He was given a mark of 128 following his Curragh win and the Godolphin colt remains on that rating, which makes him the best juvenile since Celtic Swing achieved a figure of 130 in 1994 - an achievement matched only by Arazi in 1991. Frankel was rated 126 at the end of his two-year-old season.

Adding further depth to the Godolphin challenge are Group One winners Earthlight and Victor Ludorum from Andre Fabre's yard, and Saeed bin Suroor's Military March.

Bin Suroor said: "Military March has been entered for the 2000 Guineas and he is currently in full training in the UK where mentally and physically he has progressed from two to three.

"With him having been such a big framed two-year-old it's fantastic to see he's grown into that and continues to have a good mindset. We feel the 2000 Guineas would be a fantastic starting point, although this is probably going to be his minimum trip.

"However, being a course and distance winner as a two-year-old should stand him in good stead. Historically the 2000 Guineas has been a good Derby trial for various contenders over the years, a discussion will be had with His Royal Highness Sheikh Mohammed over Military March's participation in May."

Other top class entries include Vertem Futurity Trophy winner Kameko (Andrew Balding), Phoenix Stakes scorer Siskin (Ger Lyons) and Arizona, who is one of 18 possibles for Aidan O'Brien.

Quadrilateral leads the way in 62 entries for the Qipco 1000 Guineas, having won the Fillies' Mile in October.

However, the Hugo Palmer-trained Powerful Breeze, who was beaten just a head by Roger Charlton's charge at Newmarket, is a notable absentee.

Millisle and Albigna, Group One scorers in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes and the Prix Marcel Boussac respectively, are two of a quartet of fillies entered by Jessica Harrington.