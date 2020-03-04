Al Boum Photo enjoys Gold Cup warm-up

Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Al Boum Photo showed his well-being ahead of the defence of his crown in a schooling session after racing at Navan on Tuesday.

Al Boum Photo, ridden by his big-race partner Paul Townend, pleased trainer Willie Mullins in the racecourse workout.

He was in a group of four along with stablemates Kemboy, ridden by Patrick Mullins, Duc Des Genievres (Robbie Power) and Melon (Danny Mullins).

"I'm very happy with how they all jumped," said Mullins.

"In the first group we had Kemboy, Al Boum jumped very well, Duc Des Genievres and Melon.

"We put cheekpieces on Melon and I think they sharpened up his jumping nicely.

"We just went for a circuit, it wasn't fast work as it was just jumping I wanted to get into them. I was happy."

In a second group, Allaho led fellow Festival hopefuls Carefully Selected and Billaway.

"I was very happy with how they all jumped and galloped," said Mullins.

"At the moment my preferred option is the RSA with Allaho. I think the rest are all fairly obvious, with Duc Des Genievres for the Ryanair.

"It was exactly what I wanted to do, just give them a nice clean round of jumping.

"You heart is in your mouth all the time. Last year we brought Cilaos Emery and he fell at the first fence so it's always a worry.

"When they trot out in the morning hopefully they are all sound as well."