Havlin brings up landmark winner at Lingfield

Wednesday 4 March 2020 15:51, UK

Cracksman and Robert Havlin win their maiden at Newmarket.
Image: Robert Havlin rode Cracksman to win his maiden

Robert Havlin registered his 1,000th career winner when Pitcher's Point led throughout in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Novice Stakes at Lingfield.

Havlin, who has spent a large portion of his career based at John Gosden's powerful Newmarket stable, brought the 10-11 favourite home an easy three-length winner from market rival London Arch.

It was fitting that his landmark success came on a horse trained by Gosden.

Among his career highlights Havlin has ridden the likes of Journey, Richard Pankhurst, Mehdaayih and Wissahickon to success - and Gosden has always credited him for being a huge cog in the wheel of his highly-successful Clarehaven yard.

Havlin has helped nurture the careers of some of the greats that Gosden has trained in recent years - such as Kingman, Oasis Dream, Cracksman and, of course, Enable.