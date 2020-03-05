Friday's meetings at Sandown and Leicester abandoned

Sandown and Leicester have both lost Friday's meetings to waterlogging.

Thursday morning inspections were failed at both venues, with areas of false ground following several weeks of persistent rain.

The Grand Military Gold Cup was due to be the feature on the six-race card at Sandown - where racing is also due to take place on Saturday when the Paddy Power Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle is the highlight.

Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper has already confirmed provisional plans for an inspection on Friday to assess conditions for the high-profile weekend meeting.

He posted on Twitter: "Sadly after a further 5mm rain here yesterday evening we have abandoned Friday's racing ?@Sandownpark. Details of a likely inspection during Friday for Saturday's racing will follow."