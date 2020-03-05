Jamie Codd on Le Breuil at Cheltenham

Jamie Codd will renew his association with Le Breuil when the pair go in search of a second successive victory at the Cheltenham Festival.

The leading Irish amateur teamed up with Ben Pauling's charge to claim a narrow success in the National Hunt Chase last March and will this year bid to steer him to Festival glory in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup.

Codd has won the Kim Muir on a record four occasions - aboard Character Building (2009), Junior (2011), The Package (2015) and Cause of Causes (2016) - and Pauling is hopeful Le Breuil gives him a good chance of adding to his tally.

"Le Breuil is in good form and all being well he'll run in the Kim Muir, with Jamie riding him," said the Gloucestershire-based trainer.

"I don't think he's badly handicapped and he's nearly favourite with some bookmakers, so we'll be keeping our finger crossed."

Le Breuil is a best-priced 10-1 joint-favourite for the Kim Muir with William Hill, the same price as Gordon Elliott's Ravenhill.

Codd has ridden nine Cheltenham Festival winners in all, making him seventh on the list of current top jockeys behind Barry Geraghty (38), Richard Johnson (23), Davy Russell (22), Nico De Boinville (10), Tom Scudamore (10) and Paul Townend (10).