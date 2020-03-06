Sandown Saturday meeting lost to waterlogging

Saturday's meeting at Sandown, which was set to feature the Paddy Power Imperial Cup, has been called off due to a waterlogged track.

The meeting scheduled for Friday was cancelled on Thursday, and officials were due to hold an inspection at noon to assess the prospects for racing.

However, further rain on Thursday has left both courses waterlogged.

The track tweeted: "Saturday racing abandoned. After 18mm of rain yesterday, the course is waterlogged and unfortunately racing on Saturday has been abandoned."

Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper added: "Delaying the inevitable to wait until noon to inspect after yesterday's rain. Too many problem areas to improve in time so sadly we're off."