Saturday's Tips

Keith Hamer previews every surviving meeting in the UK and Ireland on Saturday with his best bet running at Wolverhampton.

Urban Icon can get this season off to a flying start in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Lady Wulfruna Stakes at Wolverhampton.

Richard Hannon's colt took on some of the best on turf as a three-year old, and ran with significant credit throughout.

Urban Icon started off 2019 in the Greenham Stakes, having won both his starts as a juvenile.

Third in the Newbury Group Three, he was not disgraced in the 2000 Guineas and ran well in all his three subsequent races too, including when fourth in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Urban Icon faces some very useful opponents, of course, on this first start since the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at Newmarket in July.

Once again, however, he put up another performance in third there that suggests he can make his class count in this Listed contest.

Ryan Moore replaces his regular jockey Tom Marquand for the first time on Urban Icon's all-weather debut - but that, of course, is no detriment.

Via Serendipity was a cheeky winner on his first visit to Dunstall Park a month ago, and can repeat the trick in the Bombardier Golden Beer Lincoln Trial Handicap.

Hayley Turner delivered Stuart Williams' six-year-old with perfection to collar Fox Power close home and score by half a length.

The six-year-old is on an unchanged rating for this switch back to top handicap company, but must still concede weight all round.

He is nonetheless the most likely winner of a tight heat.

Weekender is unbeaten in three visits to Chelmsford, and can continue his knack at the course in the Tote Conditions Stakes.

This fast-track qualifier for the marathon on all-weather finals day looks tailor-made for John Gosden's six-year-old gelding.

A proven Group-race performer at his best, the Frankel six-year-old steps back up in trip after coming home seventh over a mile and a half at Kempton in December and should be all the better for it, particularly with the run under his belt.

Fair Warning is the pick in the Ministry Of Sound Classical Handicap.

The three-year-old has yet to strike gold in nine starts, but he has been knocking on the door in his last four runs, placing third or second on each occasion.

He has stayed on at the finish over a mile in each of those runs, so it perhaps makes sense to switch up to 10 furlongs for the first time here.

Whoshotthesheriff finished in the ruck in the Betfair Hurdle, but has a much easier task in the Tennent's Lager Handicap Hurdle at Ayr.

The six-year-old had run creditably in decent races at Haydock and Ascot, as well as being unlucky on his seasonal debut when he fell at the second-last flight Cheltenham when holding every chance.

Phil Kirby's charge deserves to get his head in front.

AYR: 1.55 Ardera Cross, 2.30 Calle Malva, 3.05 Whoshotthesheriff, 3.40 Marown, 4.15 Emma Beag, 4.50 Imperial Prince, 5.20 Midnight Legacy.

CHELMSFORD: 5.25 Duke Debonair, 5.55 Venture, 6.30 Lady De Vega, 7.00 Roman Spinner, 7.30 Weekender, 8.00 Dangerous Ends, 8.30 Fair Warning.

GOWRAN: 2.15 Future Proof, 2.50 Coolagh Park, 3.25 Lady McCabe, 4.00 The Long Mile, 4.35 School Lane, 5.10 Oscar Contender, 5.40 Bob Olinger.

HEREFORD: 2.20 Bretney, 2.55 Oscar Asche, 3.30 Go Steady, 4.05 Hollywoodien, 4.40 Some Detail, 5.15 Pat Kelly.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.35 Via Serendipity, 2.10 Concierge, 2.45 URBAN ICON (NAP), 3.20 Lexington Storm, 3.55 Irish Acclaim, 4.30 Zapper Cass, 5.05 Mickey.

DOUBLE: Urban Icon and Via Serendipity.