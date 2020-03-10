Cheltenham Festival Day Two tips: Easysland can dethrone Cheltenham king Tiger Roll

We could be in for a day to remember at Cheltenham. High-class racing with a whole host of returning superstars in action. That said, I’ve found it difficult to find many juicy punting angles.

We were keeping our fingers crossed for Altior in the Champion Chase but sadly the winner of the last two editions of the race is out because of lameness - however the race at 3:30 could still be a cracker of a contest. It's a real shame because him against Defi Du Seuil and Chacun Pour Soi would have been a breath-taking prospect. I have no strong opinion otherwise and it's a race to sit back and enjoy.

Ever since MINELLA INDO (3/1 with Sky Bet) crossed the line in the Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle last season, my eyes have consistently been drawn to his chances in the RSA Chase. Well, today is the day Henry De Bromhead's star novice puts it all on the line at 2:10 and he looks a fair bet in a race where I'd make him the most likely winner.

The slick jumper looked an above-average winner of the novice race last season, carrying so much class in a race that usually suits a proper grinder. Not many horses possess both pace and staying power but Minella Indo might just be a bit special.

The RSA is a race to respect previous Festival form as four from last 10 winners had won at the previous year's Festival and Topofthegame also went very close in the Coral Cup before last year's heroics in this race. I can't be having Champ for this contest. He's a classy customer but to my eye didn't get up the hill in the Ballymore last season and his jumping is an obvious concern. Copperhead is the main danger but has the 'too good to be true' look about him after his exploits in handicaps and at Ascot last time out. Minella Indo should outstay them both.

In terms of quality, the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at 1:30 is arguably the most exciting novice race of the week. Envoi Allen and Sporting John look two top notchers at the head of the market and although today might not be the day for The Big Breakaway and The Big Getaway, they will be Gold Cup contenders one day.

The strength behind Sporting John in the market is very noteworthy. At one stage Envoi Allen was heading into odds-on territory for this but he's tightened up due to the Phillip Hobbs runner. He looks a bit of a monster judging by his win at Ascot last time, roaring home in a fantastic time and the form in behind is strong although it wasn't a Graded contest.

At 6/1 earlier in the week Sporting John was a cracking each way play but at the current prices, I'm happy to leave this one. Those that like forecast bets, then a reverse forecast of Envoi Allen, who is unbeaten and could be the best Gordon Elliott has trained, and Sporting John looks a play to consider as they are miles clear on figures and usually this is a race where the cream rises.

Tiger Roll has a serious race on his hooves in the Cross Country Chase at 4:10. Usually I'd be replenishing my thirst at the bar for a race that is dull as dishwater to watch and lasts an eternity without much happening, but I'm keen to back French raider EASYSLAND (3/1 with Sky Bet) to overturn the Grand National legend. This discipline is quickly becoming the Gold Cup for French horses who are being targeted at this race.

Easysland bolted up his first start at Cheltenham

The French have had a horse placed in this in the last two years and bagged a 1-2 in both races over the Cross Country course earlier in the season. Easysland won the second of those races in the style of a talented animal around this type of test. What impressed me most was his nimbleness around the course which goes alongside his undoubted staying power and class. He can fend off Tiger Roll, who is an absolute legend but there always has to be a doubt about these heroes returning year-after-year in the same form. He's short enough.

The Coral Cup at 2:40 was a puzzle wrapped in a riddle, so I'll be leaving that alone. The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at 4:50 was a tad easier due to the Paul Nicholls factor in this race. THYME WHITE (10/1 with Sky Bet) is taken to continue the trainer's sensational record in the race which reads three winners and seven placed finishes in the last 10 years.

Staking plan:

Discipline is absolutely key to making the Festival a hopefully profitable and enjoyable one. Four days of punting is a slog and emotions will run high and low on the Cheltenham rollercoaster. Stick to your plan, only bet what you can afford to lose and never go chasing after suffering a bad beat. With all the emotion surging around, it's easy to forget to enjoy the spectacle. It's another year before it all starts again - remember to enjoy the ride.