Urban Icon wins at Wolverhampton

Urban Icon looks destined for bigger and better things after proving a cut above his rivals on his return in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Lady Wulfruna Stakes at Wolverhampton.

Although out of luck in five starts last season, the Richard Hannon-trained four-year-old brought some of the strongest form to the table in the seven-furlong Listed prize, having finished eighth in last year's 2000 Guineas and fourth in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Sent off the 2-1 favourite, the son of Cityscape was sent on by Ryan Moore down the home straight with the pair crossing the line three quarters of a length clear of Documenting.

Hannon said: "It worked out lovely for him. He has always been a good horse and Michael Pescod (owner) has been very patient.

"We've always liked him and he nearly won a lot of races last year. We put him away after the July meeting for this year.

"He has had a long time off the track, but he has always been a good horse and he showed it there, he got there very easy.

"He got the trip very well. I took him to Kempton last week and Sean Levey rode him and he thought he might need it, so he will come on for it."

An outing in the mile final on All-Weather Championships Day - for which he was installed as 3-1 joint-favourite by Paddy Power - looks to be on the cards for Urban Icon, with his latest success doubling up as a fast-track qualifier for the Good Friday event at Lingfield.

Hannon added: "We will think about where we go, but he will probably go to Lingfield. It is a massive prize and you wouldn't get that for winning a Group Two."

Rest of Wolverhampton

Richard Hannon recorded one of the biggest-priced winners of his career after 80-1 shot Haayem secured a length-and-a-half success under 7lb claimer Luke Catton in the Bombardier "March To Your Own Drum" Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton.

Hannon said: "He needed it the other day and I thought seven (furlongs) would be on the sharp side, so I'm amazed he's won. Al Shaqab owned both the mare (Almaardiyah) and Olympic Glory, so it's a nice home-bred success."

On the winning rider, he added: "Luke works very hard and has done a lot with the yearlings. You never hear a peep out of him. It is nice to put him on a few and give him a winner."

Bendy Spirit (11-1) showed a tenacious attitude to hold off the rallying Odyssey Girl by a neck in the Ladbrokes "Play 1-2-Free" On Football Handicap.

Winning trainer Richard Fahey said: "He is a tough, hardy horse that is progressive and has been running well.

"I thought he was a huge price this morning - the Hannon horse (Ventura Bounty) looked very good and that put me off his chances."

Hanagan also had news of rider Paul Hanagan, who was injured in a fall at Newcastle last month.

He said: "Paul had a scan this week and he has cracked his T3 and T4 (vertebra) and torn the ligaments on his T6.

"At the moment it doesn't need operating on and he is out (of hospital) with a brace on."

El Hombre ended a lengthy losing run as he gained his first win in more than a year with a last-gasp success in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap.

Without a win since scoring at the track in December 2018, the Keith Dalgleish-trained six-year-old set the record straight when coming out on top in the six-furlong prize.

Challenged on either side late on, the 8-1 shot did just enough under Joe Fanning to prevail by a head from Wasntexpectingthat.

Fanning said: "He deserved that as he has been a bit unlucky, he needs things to fall right for him and they did today.

"He usually likes to be dropped in, but Keith said maybe sit a bit handy today.

"I thought he had got there, but when he gets there he downs tools. He did it well in the end."