Green light for Monday jumps meetings

Monday's meetings at Plumpton, Stratford and Taunton will all go ahead as scheduled after passing inspections on Sunday morning.

Plumpton's National Hunt fixture was subject to a morning check at 8am, but course officials were able to give the card the green light a little earlier. Ground conditions at the Sussex venue are described as heavy.

Racing at Stratford was also given the green light earlier than the planned inspection time of 8am, as was Taunton's meeting.

The going at Cheltenham ahead of the start of the Festival on Tuesday was changed back to soft on Sunday morning.

Clerk of the course Simon Claisse described as conditions on both the chase and hurdle tracks as soft, good to soft in places on Saturday, but four millimetres of rain overnight has eased the ground once more.

Another four millimetres could fall from Sunday night into Monday afternoon, but Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be mostly dry.