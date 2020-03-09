Tiger Roll set to bid for Glenfarclas hat-trick at Cheltenham

Tiger Roll bids to win the Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham for the third year running on Wednesday.

The Gordon Elliott-trained 10-year-old is going for a fifth Festival win in total after also taking the Triumph Hurdle in 2014 and the National Hunt Chase in 2017.

The dual Grand National hero features in a maximum field of 16 before he attempts to land a record-breaking hat-trick in the world's greatest steeplechase.

Fifth on his seasonal reappearance over hurdles at Navan last month, Tiger Roll faces strong opposition that includes Might Bite, runner-up in the Gold Cup two years ago.

Easysland leads a strong French challenge. David Cottin's six-year-old burst on the scene with a convincing victory over the course and distance. He has since been bought by JP McManus, who also has the Enda Bolger-trained duo of 2016 winner Josies Orders 2016 and Yanworth.

Emmanuel Clayeux sends a three-horse raid with Arlequin D'Allier, Diesel D'Allier and Urgent De Gregaine in a strong field.

Elliott has Envoi Allen, considered by many pundits as a banker, for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle.

The unbeaten six-year-old has yet to taste defeat in seven races under Rules with his last two wins being in Grade Ones - the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse and the Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle.

He has just 11 rivals, headed by Sporting John. Philip Hobbs' five-year-old has won all his three starts so far and looks an exciting recruit.

A fascinating race for the RSA Chase is in prospect after the 10 declared included the Mullins-trained Allaho, Henderson's Champ, the Colin Tizzard-trained Copperhead and Minella Indo from Henry de Bromhead's stable.

Elliott's Battleoverdoyen and Easy Game, another Mullins runner, are also engaged in what could be one of the races of the four-day bonanza.

Ante-post market leaders Birchdale, from the Henderson yard, and Dan Skelton's Protektorat are among 26 runners in the Coral Cup, with the weights headed by Kilfenora from Eddie Harty's stable.

Mick Pastor, from the Nicholls camp, has to give weight all-round in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle in a full field of 22.

Appreciate It, who heads the betting for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper, will try to give Mullins a 10th success in the race.

David Pipe's duo of Israel Champ and Panic Attack are among the fancied runners after 23 were declared for the concluding event on day two.