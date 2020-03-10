Champion Chase: Runner-by-runner guide to Cheltenham Festival Wednesday feature

Only six runners go to post for Wednesday's feature race at the Cheltenham Festival but this year's Queen Mother Champion Chase shapes up as possibly the best contest of the entire week.

It's definitely a case of quality over quantity for Wednesday's feature contest - especially now reigning champion Altior has been ruled out - but the clash between Defi Du Seuil and Chacun Pour Soi could be something to behold, and who knows if there is an interesting outsider ready to improve and challenge the top two in the market.

Read on for my thoughts on the Champion Chase field...

ALTIOR (Jockey: Nico de Boinville; Trainer: Nicky Henderson)

Recent form: 111-21

Non-runner (lame)

BUN DORAN (Jockey: Jonathan Burke; Trainer: Tom George)

Recent form: 2-521F

Put up a game display to make all for a Grade 2 win in the Desert Orchid Chase over Christmas before falling early in the Game Spirit. Has plenty of decent Cheltenham form but almost all of it is in handicaps and he was beaten by 66/1 shot Croco Bay in last year's Grand Annual - a very different race to this. Rating: 3/10

Image: Chacun Pour Soi won nicely at Leopardstown last time but still has a little bit to prove

CHACUN POUR SOI (Jockey: Paul Townend; Trainer: Willie Mullins)

Recent form: /1-121

Possibly racing's most-hyped horse after his mightily impressive defeat of Defi Du Seuil at Punchestown in May but his rival was at the end of a long season and dropping back in distance (albeit the same trip they race over on Wednesday). Not been as scintillating in two runs this season and his jumping faces its biggest test yet, leaving enough question marks over a horse so short in the betting. Rating: 8/10

DEFI DU SEUIL (Jockey: Barry Geraghty; Trainer: Philip Hobbs)

Recent form: 1-2111

For some reason, I've found myself wanting to oppose Defi every time he runs, but this time it is going to be different. He's been in cracking form all season and his most impressive performance came in his most recent run when thrashing Un De Sceaux so easily his rival was sent into a well-earned retirement. This will be an ever tough examination but his form around Cheltenham, barring one blemish with his jumping, is all top class. Rating: 10/10

Image: Dynamite Dollars could well be the best of the outsiders if you can find a bookie offering three places

DYNAMITE DOLLARS (Jockey: Harry Cobden; Trainer: Paul Nicholls)

Recent form: 2111-3

Plenty of place money up for grabs in this race and likeable second season chaser could well pick up a nice chunk of it if backing up his fine comeback run behind Altior in the Game Spirit. Jumped beautifully that day, which will be an asset, and travelled really well before fitness appeared to catch him out on the run-in. Would definitely be of interest in any market where you can find an extra place. Rating: 7/10

POLITOLOGUE (Jockey: Harry Skelton; Trainer: Paul Nicholls)

Recent form: 422-25

Runner-up to Altior last year but doesn't seem to be improving with age and has been beaten by Defi Du Seuil in both runs this season - most recently by nearly 20 lengths at Ascot - and this appears to be a much hotter contest than 12 months ago. Rating: 4/10

Image: Sceau Royal can be expected to pick up more valuable place money

SCEAU ROYAL (Jockey: Daryl Jacob; Trainer: Alan King)

Recent form: 32-632

Ran well to finish third behind Altior in last year's Champion and performed well against the same opponent in the Game Spirit, only to be outsprinted after the last fence. Will surely be in the shake up for minor place money again but no better than that. Rating: 5/10

VERDICT:

It's a real shame that only six runners are now going to post as I would have loved to give a good mention to Dynamite Dollars to pick up the pieces and at least finish in the first three - if you can get on that sort of market then he's priced up nicely for it. Away from him, the call is for DEFI DU SEUIL to storm away on the run-in and add to his victory in last year's JLT. Chacun Pour Soi may be a future superstar, and will probably chase him home, but has too many question marks for a runner who is so short in the market.