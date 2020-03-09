Cheltenham Festival: Soft ground expected on Tuesday; Coronavirus measures in place

The Cheltenham Festival gets underway on Tuesday with the ground expected to be no better than soft for the feature Champion Hurdle.

Clerk of the course Simon Claisse is expecting further rain to hit Gloucestershire on Monday evening, seemingly ruling out the chance of "good" appearing anywhere in the going description for the first of four highly-anticipated seven-race cards.

Claisse paid tribute to the Cheltenham ground staff for their work throughout the winter, telling Sky Sports News of a challenging few months which have, more recently, seen local areas suffer devastating spells of flooding.

He said: "It's been challenging and our thoughts have been with those people flooded across the country and in the locality. Typically for Prestbury Park, we've had a bit of luck with the weather - we've had a lot of rain since we started racing in the third weekend of October.

Image: Epatante will go off favourite for Tuesday's big race, the Champion Hurdle

"On the second day then we were soft ground and we've been soft right the way through to the end of January. But we've had a few drier interludes in the last few weeks which have helped us get the track prepared.

"The thing I always remind people of is that the courses we're running on over the next four days - other than where they intersect - we haven't raced on for 12 months and that is in our favour. It hasn't been that cold this winter so we've had plenty of grass growth.

"The teams out there have done a wonderful job in preparing the courses to look as they do - we're currently soft on the Old Course which we start on tomorrow, with rain forecast overnight. After the rain we're expecting this evening, by and large the rest of the week is mostly dry with just a few showers and with hopefully temperatures rising.

"I've been saying for the last two years we've had the wettest two Festivals in the last 36 years. We were hoping not to have the third wettest in the last 37 and things have been marginally better than they were in 2019 and 2018."

2:26 Cheltenham's regional director Ian Renton confirms the racecourse has taken a number of precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus at this week's Festival

Precautions in place to battle Coronavirus

As well as the weather, Cheltenham officials have had to consider the threat of Coronavirus (Covid-19) and potentially having to call off the meeting or race without any spectators.

Those threats have now been removed and Ian Renton, the Jockey Club's regional director for Cheltenham and the South West, added: "We've been liaising very closely with the Government over the last couple of weeks and they have been very helpful in keeping us informed.

"We heard the Culture Secretary this morning confirm that they want business to continue as usual in this country and that includes holding major events such as this.

"We have a number of additional precautions, including hand sanitisers, beefing up the number of toilets and wash basins, and ensuring we have enough soap and water to last throughout the day, as well as writing to all of our racegoers asking them to follow the Government guidelines."

