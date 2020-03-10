Cheltenham Festival: Honeysuckle gets better of main rival Benie Des Dieux in Mares' Hurdle

Honeysuckle got the better of main rival Benie Des Dieux as the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle turned into the thrilling match that had been anticipated.

Unbeaten in seven previous starts, including victory in last month's Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown, the six-year old travelled strongly for much of the way under Rachael Blackmore, but looked at the mercy of 6/4 favourite Benie Des Dieux in the hands of a motionless Paul Townend racing down the hill.

However, Honeysuckle (9/4) quickened the better of the two rounding the home turn to steal the advantage under an enterprising ride and, try as she might, Benie Des Dieux could not get back on terms in the straight, with half a length separating the pair at the line.

Elfile, in the second colours of winning owner Kenny Alexander, finished third at 16/1.

Blackmore said: "This means so much - this mare is so special.

"They've done an unbelievable job with her - Henry has produced her into tip-top shape every time she runs, so I'm just the lucky one that gets to steer her round.

"She's unbelievable."

De Bromhead added: "They are two amazing ladies. It was a great bit of race-riding to nip up the inside when Paul opted to go wide and it looks like it won her the race. Rachael had to sit and suffer for a bit, but when the gap appeared she was gone.

"She really toughed it out up the hill. She gets from A to B over her hurdles and that's it. We never try to find out too much at home, but she has always looked nice and came to us highly recommended after winning her point.

"I don't know about chasing, we haven't even touched on that. It's all been about this week.

"I always question myself, but she seems as good over two miles and further and goes on all ground.

"She really battled and threw herself at the last. Whatever about the mare, the lady on her back is something special - the pair of them are brilliant.

"You can't think, 'I wish we'd run her in the Champion' - we've just won the Mares' Hurdle. They quickened away from her for a few strides, so what might they have done in a Champion? "We're delighted."

