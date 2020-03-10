Richard Johnson must pass doctor at Cheltenham

Richard Johnson will need to pass the doctor on Wednesday if he is to take his rides on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

The multiple champion jockey was partnering the Olly Murphy-trained Brewin'upastorm in Tuesday's Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy when he was unseated at the 10th fence.

Johnson walked back into the weighing room, but was stood down from the remainder of his mounts.

British Horseracing Authority spokesman Robin Mounsey said: "Richard Johnson was stood down for the day by the doctor. He will need to pass a medical examination in the morning to be able to take his rides."

Johnson only returned on action on February 27, having been out since January 21 after suffering a broken arm.

He has three booked rides on Wednesday and three more on Thursday, including Apple's Jade in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle.