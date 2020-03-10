Cheltenham Festival: Ravenhill gives leading amateur Jamie Codd another big winner

Leading amateur jockey Jamie Codd again showed his class as Ravenhill stayed on dourly to win the National Hunt Chase, the finale on the opening day of the 2020 Cheltenham Festival.

Gordon Elliott's charge, sent off at 12/1, cruised into the race off the final bend but had to dig deep to repel front-running Lord Du Mesnil (11/2).

The runner-up was gamely sticking to Ravenhill coming to the final fence but ploughed through it and was unable to recover, giving Ravenhill and Codd all the advantage they needed.

Heavily backed favourite Carefully Selected was well beaten and looking like finishing no better than third when he came to grief in a very tired fall at the final fence.

That left 33/1 outsider Lamanver Pippin to edge out Forza Milan for third place in the race which had been cut back a couple of furlongs from its previous four-mile trip.

Elliott said: "It's brilliant - Jamie gave him a great ride. I was worried about him staying, so we said we'd hunt away. I'm very lucky to have Jamie riding for me - he's a star.

"He travelled brilliantly and I'm absolutely thrilled to have a winner after hitting the crossbar a couple of times.

"He'll go straight to the Irish Grand National now."