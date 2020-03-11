Cheltenham Festival: Envoi Allen warms Irish hearts with easy Ballymore victory

Envoi Allen, classed widely as the Irish banker of the week, duly landed the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle to open day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

The 4/6 favourite, ridden by Davy Russell, stormed up the hill to claim the Grade 1 prize, beating his Gordon Elliott stable companion Easywork into second place.

Russell had to shake the favourite up between the last two flights, and briefly looked to be in trouble as Easywork (12/1) battled with long-time leader The Big Getaway up front.

But there was no doubting Envoi Allen once Russell got serious with him, and he jumped into the lead at the last hurdle and had plenty in hand by the time the finishing line arrived.

Easywork ran well in second, four-and-a-half lengths adrift, and was himself going away from third-placed The Big Getaway (9/1) as Irish runners filled all three places.

Russell said: "Fantastic - he's just a marvellous horse. It's great to be associated with him.

"When he settles he switches off the engines and runs in neutral for a lot of the race.

"You don't know when to pick him up then, because if you set him alight early he could do too much. Today was just perfect."