Cheltenham Festival: Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-by-runner guide

Hard to believe we have reached the final day of the Cheltenham Festival already but there is still one big highlight to come - Friday's Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The 12-runner field for this year's race is topped - in the racecard at least - by defending champion Al Boum Photo, such an impressive winner of the stamina-sapping test 12 months ago.

Willie Mullins' star will have plenty of challengers, including a significant one from inside his own stable, while there are up-and-coming chasers from both Britain and Ireland ready to have their first crack at chasing's blue riband race.

AL BOUM PHOTO (Jockey: Paul Townend; Trainer: Willie Mullins)

Recent form: /11-21

Reigning champion and coming into the race off an impressive victory in a much lower grade at Tramore on New Year's Day. He's up there in the betting for a reason and no reason to think that he won't put in another strong effort in trying to become the first horse since Best Mate in 2004 to successfully defend his title. Rating: 9/10

BRISTOL DE MAI (Jockey: Daryl Jacob; Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies)

Recent form: F34-22

Ran well in third behind Al Boum Photo last year but doesn't appear to be any better this year, having since suffered defeats by Kemboy, Lostintranslation and most recently Santini at this course. Likely playing for minor place money again at best. Rating: 4/10

CHRIS'S DREAM (Jockey: Aidan Coleman; Trainer: Henry De Bromhead)

Recent form: 15-P11

Comes into the race in good form, with victories in a handicap at Navan and a Grade 2 at Gowran Park. Definitely an improving type but has so far been found wanting (badly) in his three tries at the very top level, including heavy defeats by Delta Work and Lostintranslation, and stamina is not assured. Rating: 4/10

CLAN DES OBEAUX (Jockey: Harry Cobden; Trainer: Paul Nicholls)

Recent form: 152-21

Secured a second King George win at Kempton on Boxing Day when pummelling Cyrname into submission but there are question marks over that form with runner-up a clear non-stayer and Lostintranslation hating every minute of the race. Appeared not to stay last year when fifth in this race and nothing to suggest it will be any different in 2020, although his trainer is confident he will get up the hill. Rating: 5/10

DELTA WORK (Jockey: Mark Walsh; Trainer: Gordon Elliott)

Recent form: 3-1411

Another strong arrow in the Irish bow for this year's Gold Cup, winning three of four Grade 1 races since being hampered as he tried to challenge Topofthegame in the 2019 RSA Chase. Definite contender but could be vulnerable to something with a better turn of foot - if it is a true slog, he'll be right in there pitching. Rating: 7/10

ELEGANT ESCAPE (Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr; Trainer: Colin Tizzard)

Recent form: 6-236P

Dour stayer who will probably be coming home well up the hill but it's highly unlikely he will be close enough to challenge and might even struggle to better last year's sixth place given his form has declined significantly in the last few months since a third in the Ladbrokes Trophy. Rating: 2/10

KEMBOY (Jockey: Patrick Mullins; Trainer: Willie Mullins)

Recent form: U1-142

Brilliant winner at Aintree and Punchestown after coming down at the first fence in last year's Gold Cup but has twice been beaten by Delta Work this season. Jumping has also been an issue in those two defeats when he has consistently lost ground by edging to his left, which will be a problem again if he does similar here. Would prefer the ground to be as near good as possible. Rating: 6/10

LOSTINTRANSLATION (Jockey: Robbie Power; Trainer: Colin Tizzard)

Recent form: 21-11P

Had some great battles with Defi Du Seuil last season before being stepped up to staying trips, starting out by beating RSA winner Topofthegame at Aintree. Progress stopped when pulled up in the King George but that speed (right-handed) test didn't seem to suit and he jumped appallingly. Getting back to his Haydock and 2019 form would put him bang in contention and there is no reason to think Kempton was anything but an aberration - wouldn't have minded seeing the stable's runners perform better this week, mind you. Rating: 10/10

MONALEE (Jockey: Rachael Blackmore; Trainer: Henry De Bromhead)

Recent form: 14-P32

Ran a cracker when only beaten a head by Delta Work in a thrilling finish to the Savills Chase just after Christmas. Pretty consistent type but you just get the feeling this trip will stretch his stamina a little too much. Rating: 5/10

PRESENTING PERCY (Jockey: Davy Russell; Trainer: Pat Kelly)

Recent form: 18-353

Was talked of as a future Gold Cup winner when beating Monalee in impressive fashion in the 2018 RSA Chase, but has failed to progress as expected and his only win since came in a Grade 2 hurdle more than 12 months ago. Beaten twice by Delta Work and Kemboy this season and now becoming something of a disappointment. Rating: 5/10

REAL STEEL (Jockey: Bryan Hughes; Trainer: Willie Mullins)

Recent form: -1141P

Seems a strange call to go for this over the Ryanair but who am I to argue with the Master of Closutton. This one has plenty of winning form, but all of it is over much shorter trips and I'm not convinced a stamina test is what he wants. Pass. Rating: 2/10

SANTINI (Jockey: Nico de Boinville; Trainer: Nicky Henderson)

Recent form: 132-11

Moved towards the fore of the market for this after beating Bristol De Mai in the Cotswold Chase here in January, putting in some prodigious jumping before getting sloppy in the closing stages. Can be a bit lazy in his races, which is a concern, but bound to be going on up the hill and should be in the shake-up. Rating: 8/10

VERDICT:

A fascinating Gold Cup to bring an end to this week's Grade 1 action with plenty of horses in with a chance. Unusual to be selecting one who was pulled up last time, but I am willing to forgive LOSTINTRANSLATION for that clunker and secure the prize for 2018 winning trainer Colin Tizzard, although his horses haven't been in the best of form this week so far. Reigning champion Al Boum Photo should go very well in his bid for a repeat, while Santini can also run a big race and claim some place money ahead of fellow second-season chaser Delta Work.