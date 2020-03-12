Tiger Roll 'a bit stiff' following Cheltenham Festival run

Tiger Roll was reported to be "a bit stiff" but otherwise fine after his encouraging run to finish second in the Glenfarclas Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Gordon Elliott's dual Grand National hero was a hot favourite on Wednesday to win the cross-country marathon for a third year in succession under Keith Donoghue - and claim a fifth Festival success overall.

The 10-year-old proved no match for the hugely impressive French raider Easysland, and had to be dismounted shortly after the race - going straight back to the racecourse stables instead of heading for the winner's enclosure.

But speaking after Samcro's thrilling success in Thursday's Marsh Novices' Chase at Cheltenham, Elliott said: "Tiger Roll was grand this morning. He's a bit stiff, but he's okay.

"He got very tired. Hopefully the next couple of weeks go well, and we get back to Aintree."

Tiger Roll is a best priced 8-1 favourite to emulate the great Red Rum with a third Grand National success on April 4.