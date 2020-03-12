Ryanair Chase: Min holds off Saint Calvados to win Cheltenham Festival Grade 1

Min held off the late challenge of Saint Calvados to win the Ryanair Chase, one of Thursday's two Cheltenham Festival feature contests.

Unlike Willie Mullins stablemate Melon - so close to a much-deserved Cheltenham win in the Marsh Chase earlier on - Min (2/1) finally ended a Festival hoodoo after finishing second in two of his previous visits.

Min got to the front after four fences, with last year's winner Frodon paying for a slow jump by dropping out of the lead into midfield - he would never be able to recover and had to settle for a well-beaten fourth.

Paul Townend found a lovely rhythm up front but, coming into the home straight, faced serious challenges from favourite A Plus Tard (7/4) and outsider Saint Calvados (16/1).

It would be the latter who mounted the most serious challenge, coming through on the inside to close on Min as they reached the final fence.

But Saint Calvados clattered it hard and was not quite able to make up the ground he lost, going down by a long neck at the line under Gavin Sheehan.

"He's been a super horse for us and it's great he's had his day here," Mullins said of the winner.

"We used the wrong tactics on him in the Champion Chase last year and it didn't work out. He likes to be up there, Paul let him do that and here he is again at the top table.

"I was very worried when Saint Calvados came up - we seem to be opening the door up the inside a lot this week! I did get very worried, but he threw a lovely leap at the last and put it to bed. He still had a little bit left in the tank.

"I'm wondering does he just get that trip, is that the extent of his stamina? I think he could come back to two miles, but this seems to be his optimum.

"It's important to have winners here, but the horses are running well. We're just not getting the rub of the green.

"Melon was beaten a nose in the first and Faugheen ran great. They're all running well, so we just keep our fingers crossed for better luck for the rest of the day and tomorrow."