Stayers' Hurdle: Lisnagar Oscar a shock 50/1 winner of Cheltenham Festival feature

Lisnagar Oscar ran out a surprise 50/1 winner of the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, one of Thursday's Cheltenham Festival feature races.

The Rebecca Curtis-trained horse, back hurdling after an aborted novice chase campaign, came out on top in a finish dominated by outsiders, beating Ronald Pump (20/1) into second with Bacardys (33/1) back in third.

Paisley Park, defending his title and sent off odds-on, was badly hampered at times in the last half-mile but appeared to be beaten at the time and trailed home in seventh.

Despite the price, there appeared to be little fluke about the win as Lisnagar Oscar travelled beautifully for most of the three-mile trip.

He looked like being swallowed up by Ronald Pump coming to the last but his undoubted stamina kicked in up the hill and, under Adam Wedge, was going clear as the crossed the line.

Wedge said: "Unbelievable, it's fantastic. The little horse has tried his heart out.

"I couldn't believe it when I hit the front, I was just praying he'd keep galloping - he fought like a little lion up that hill."

Curtis added: "He's run some blinders and whatever happened to him at the beginning of the season, I knew he was so well at home so I thought 50-1 was a massive price.

"He (Wedge) is brilliant, such a solid jockey, so I'm delighted for him as it's his first Festival win."